Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of EPAM Systems worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $168.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $277.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

