Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.61 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Nordson worth $22,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $200.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $196.83 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

