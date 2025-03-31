Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.21 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Evergy worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

