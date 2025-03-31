Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Zscaler worth $20,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Zscaler by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $252.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.
Insider Activity at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,234 shares of company stock valued at $39,970,790 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Zscaler Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $207.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.56 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.89.
Zscaler Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
