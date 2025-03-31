Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,026 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Incyte worth $17,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. The trade was a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This represents a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,827 shares of company stock worth $3,322,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $60.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

