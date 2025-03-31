Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 76,692 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,692 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of LKQ worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $45,733,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $40,363,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in LKQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,467,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,942,000 after acquiring an additional 796,461 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of LKQ by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 492,356 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 336,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,233.20. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $41.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

