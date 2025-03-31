Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in March

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,574,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 5,546,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.7 days.
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MRVGF remained flat at $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. Mirvac Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.
About Mirvac Group
