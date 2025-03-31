MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $292.27 and last traded at $289.48. Approximately 6,255,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 17,843,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.64 and a 200 day moving average of $296.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

