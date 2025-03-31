Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1,188.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,906 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $88.44 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.