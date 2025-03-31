Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

