Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries makes up about 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.25% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $986.60 million, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

