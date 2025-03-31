Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $171.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.