Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,500 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $201.56 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.49. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

