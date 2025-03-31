Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3,028.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 137.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $7,395,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $103,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,818,537.36. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,685 shares of company stock worth $4,026,768 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology stock opened at $62.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.75. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

