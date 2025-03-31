Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,294 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 61,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,332 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 486,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $136,836,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.71.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $241.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.22 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

