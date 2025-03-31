Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,223 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 42,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,921,211 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $715,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,082 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average is $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

