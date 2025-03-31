Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,305,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,224,285 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.57% of Medtronic worth $583,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 322.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

