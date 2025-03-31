Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Issues Earnings Results

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($18.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by ($10.72), Zacks reports.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Maze Therapeutics stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Maze Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $17.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAZE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

