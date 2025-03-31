Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Mawson Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS MWSNF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Mawson Gold has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

About Mawson Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.