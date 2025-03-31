Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.24 and last traded at $59.84. 4,269,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,881,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Melius began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 137.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $7,395,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

