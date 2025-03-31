Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,862,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 535,203 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock worth $4,026,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $62.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

