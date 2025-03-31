Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Shares Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.48. 230,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 408,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Get Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

In related news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.