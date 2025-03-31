Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 38,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 351,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOAN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.83. 1,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,667. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

