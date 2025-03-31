M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,500

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.10) to GBX 1,500 ($19.39) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £649.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,029.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 974.68. M.P. Evans Group has a 52 week low of GBX 792 ($10.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.61).

M.P. Evans Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 37.50 ($0.48) dividend. This is a boost from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.36%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

