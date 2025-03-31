Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $302.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $313.00 to $302.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.63 and a 200-day moving average of $340.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $17,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

