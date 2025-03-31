LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 894.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1,559.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 777.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 114,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.00. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

