Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $228.20 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.38. The stock has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

