Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 315 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 144.5% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $155.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $159.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

