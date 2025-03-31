Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 204 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,621,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.25.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $239,556.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,515,251.44. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,342,313. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $171.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

