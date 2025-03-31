Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,729,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,141,000 after purchasing an additional 145,085 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,052,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,640 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,041,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,219,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after buying an additional 196,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.22 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.71 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

