Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $62,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $124.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.