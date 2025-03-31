Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $62,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $124.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,196.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.