Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $57,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,446,000 after acquiring an additional 180,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,092 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

