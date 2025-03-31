Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $115,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,220,000 after acquiring an additional 352,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,378,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,382,000 after purchasing an additional 453,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,460,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,460,000 after buying an additional 326,719 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE HWM opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average is $116.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.