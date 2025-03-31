Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys Shares of 794 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,061,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Carrier Global by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,592,000 after acquiring an additional 127,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 498,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 151,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Shares of CARR opened at $63.28 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

