Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-488 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.94 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Loar stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Loar has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $96.99.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loar will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

