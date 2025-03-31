LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Releases Earnings Results

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LMS Capital had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.
LMS Capital Stock Performance
LMS stock opened at GBX 23.60 ($0.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.77. LMS Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a market capitalization of £19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.
