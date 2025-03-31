LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Releases Earnings Results

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LMS Capital had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

LMS stock opened at GBX 23.60 ($0.31) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.77. LMS Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a market capitalization of £19.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

