LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 35.84% and a negative net margin of 96.23%.

LM Funding America Price Performance

NASDAQ LMFA opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. LM Funding America has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

