Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $496.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

