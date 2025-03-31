Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 381 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 56.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth $325,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $42.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $44.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.