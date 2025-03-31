Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,351 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

