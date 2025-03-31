Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,630 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

