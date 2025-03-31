Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Encompass Health by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $100.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

About Encompass Health



Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

