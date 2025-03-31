Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.