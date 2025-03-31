Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $74,953.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,443.22. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $56.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

