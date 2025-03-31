Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Chairman Acquires $154,650.00 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) Chairman Ali Mazanderani bought 30,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 469,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,130. This represents a 7.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ali Mazanderani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Ali Mazanderani acquired 8,316 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,997.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.77. 72,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,295. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $377.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.41). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSAK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,807,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

