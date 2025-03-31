LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Short Interest Up 39.4% in March

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,525,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250,409 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 3,248,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 682,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,094,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,020,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 471,338 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

LZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

