Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the February 28th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $78,385.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,418.39. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,391.05. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LARK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.18. 8,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $156.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

