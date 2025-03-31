L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $207.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

