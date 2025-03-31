L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USHY. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $36.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

