L & S Advisors Inc Sells 950 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.62 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

